Amid reports that Dan and Tanya Snyder are considering the sale of the Washington Commanders, some big-named buyers have been floated among potential new owners. Among those is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who, according to PEOPLE, is “looking into” the prospect of purchasing the Commanders, who has long been linked with a potential move to become the owner of an NFL team.

PEOPLE indicates that Bezos is considering joining forces with rap mogul Jay-Z to make the lucrative purchase, hot on the heels of the reports that the Snyder’s are beginning to explore options regarding a potential sale.

While it’s not fully confirmed that the Commanders will be sold, reports indicate that they have hired a bank to oversee the process. That, according to the Wall Street Journal, is a sign of the first step towards a sale.

Dan Snyder has been at the center of some contentious controversy which has significantly impacted his standing within the league and among the other 31 owners. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called Snyder out in some scathing comments recently, and it was announced on Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office is conducting an investigation into the Commanders for alleged misappropriation of finances.

It’s only natural for Jeff Bezos to be linked to the potentially vacant NFL ownership role, as he’s expressed interest in the past and obviously has the finances to pull off such an endeavor. Partnering with Jay-Z would be a very intriguing move from the Amazon CEO and perhaps inspire some confidence in the organization.