Jeremy Reaves endured his fair share of adversity in the last year-plus, but he is living life to the fullest now. The safety and 2022 special teams All-Pro rejoiced after the Washington Commanders clinched a postseason berth in Sunday's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. He then proceeded to celebrate by making a huge commitment.

The 2017 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year proposed to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, right after the game ended. NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico amusingly captured the moment. “Of course, she said yes,” he commented, via Awful Announcing. “You're in the playoffs now.”

A tense night became a life-changing one in just a matter of moments. The Atlanta Falcons appeared to be closing in on a massive road victory at the end of regulation, but a questionable decision and unsuccessful 56-yard field goal attempt gave the Commanders another chance to secure an NFC Wild Card slot. They won the coin toss and claimed victory with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a Zach Ertz touchdown.

An ecstatic Reaves seized the moment and capitalized on his own opportunity. He suffered a partially torn ACL in October of 2023, which tested his will and spirit, but his future fiancee helped him push through the ordeal.

Commanders' Jeremy Reaves pours his heart out after engagement

“A year ago I was at one of my lowest {points}.” Reaves posted on Instagram, less than 12 hours after getting engaged. “A year later, you helped get me back to my best! Everytime life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me!”

“You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days (all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!) God makes no mistakes, and he gave me you when I needed you most! 8+ years of friendship, a lifetime to go as one! I meant it when I said 5life! I love you Mikaela R Worley PA-C.”

Reaves has 20 combined tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games for Washington this season. He continues to be a valuable special teams contributor.

The joyous mood will carry on into the playoffs. With Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels performing at a brilliant level— three passing touchdowns and 127 rushing yards versus Falcons– the 11-5 Washington Commanders could present a fierce threat to the rest of the NFC. Regardless of how the team fares in Wild Card Weekend, and possibly beyond, Jeremy Reaves will share it all with his bride-to-be.