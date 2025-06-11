The Washington Commanders are currently gearing up for a 2025 NFL season in which they will tried to build upon the success of last year. Washington surprised many by making it all the way to the NFC Championship a year ago thanks to a dominant rookie season from Jayden Daniels, and they'll hope to go that far or even further in 2025.

The team has been busy making moves so far this offseason, including trading for former San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel.

Recently, the team made a big move to keep a major piece of its special teams unit intact, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“Source: The #Commanders have signed special teams ace Jeremy Reaves, one of the NFL’s highest-paid at his position, to a 1-year extension. He’s now under contract with the team through 2026,” reported Rapoport.

Reaves played his college ball at South Alabama and has been with the Washington organization under a slew of name changes since 2018 after going undrafted that year. He had previously signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but never played for them.

He made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro for his performance during the 2022 campaign with the Commanders.

The Commanders have also been busy bolstering other parts of their roster this offseason, drafting offensive tackle Josh Conerly out of Oregon with their first round pick in order to try to give Jayden Daniels more time in the pocket.

As previously mentioned, Daniels and the Commanders burst onto the NFL scene in 2024, winning several epic games (including a Hail Mary game winner vs the Chicago Bears) en route to securing a playoff spot, where they won two road postseason games before finally bowing out to the eventual champion Eagles.

Still, after the savvy moves they've made this offseason, it appears that the Commanders could be poised to raise even more eyebrows in 2025.