The Washington Commanders received unsettling news about the receiver room. And the team still doesn’t have a contract settlement with Terry McLaurin. However, here are three Commanders' underrated sleepers who could break out in the 2025 NFL season.

The Commanders have a chance to remain in the Super Bowl hunt this season. But they will need some peripheral players to stand up and stand out. Fortunately, they have three players who fit the bill as underrated sleepers who could have a big season.

At the head of this class is a defensive tackle, who showed promise as a rookie in the 2024 campaign.

Commanders DT Jer’Zhan Newton could surprise

Washington head coach Dan Quinn said the first pro offseason helped Newton grow, according to commanders.com.

“Yeah, probably the strength I would say … cause he wasn't probably able to do all the typical strength movements,” Quinn said. “And that he had due to the foot injuries for. But I feel like his leg strength and that explosiveness, that's probably what I see the most, the twitch. He's always been a quick person, but now with all the power that goes with it. I do see an uptick in that.”

Newton is the guy Fox Sports tabbed as the most likely candidate. And it’s a spot-on prediction.

“The Commanders’ brain trust has to be hoping this is a big year for Newton,” David Helman wrote. “They released Jonathan Allen in March, and Da’Ron Payne is entering his eighth NFL season. Even with Javon Kinlaw under contract, it’d be nice to know the position has a young cornerstone player to build around.”

More flowers found their way to Newton from Pro Football Focus. He got picked as the most improved player for 2025 at defensive tackle.

“In 16 games (in 2025), Newton earned a 52.7 grade, 95th out of 143 defensive tackles,” Thomas Valentine wrote. “(However,) his 23 quarterback pressures were 49th at the position. He flashed his pass-rushing traits in a seven-pressure game against the Bears, and moments like that are indicators of Newton’s potential … that can be matured in 2025.

“Newton won’t play every down for the Commanders – they still have Payne on the roster and added Javon Kinlaw in free agency. But he’ll provide valuable reps as a pass-rusher while hopefully continuing to grow against the run. That’s plausible, too. Newton’s 5.9% missed tackle rate was low, and he has the physical tools to impress. A big season in 2025 could be on the horizon for Newton and the Commanders.”

CB Mike Sainristil could thrive

The arrivals of Marshon Lattimore (last season) and Trey Amos (this year’s draft) give Sainristil a chance to shine. If Amos pans out as a consistent starter and Lattimore returns to his old form, Sainristil can play in the slot and be a standout defensive weapon.

Sainristil is taking things seriously, including trying to learn from another newcomer, Deebo Samuel.

“I think it probably speaks to like the environment that the players have created together,” Quinn said of Sainristil working extra with Samuel. “We all know, like to be at our best, it's gonna take all of us improving. And if that's Mikey asking Deebo a certain technique or vice versa, that's really where it takes place.

“And so, we take these times on the field seriously. Cause it's not just the scheme. It’s the individual skill work. If I can help isolate a specific route or a specific release, or you know, Mike, in that instance of playing a certain coverage technique.”

There’s potential for Sainristil, Lattimore, and Amos to take the Commanders’ weak spot last year and turn it into a strength in 2025.

Quinn praised Sainristil last season for his mental toughness, according to commanders.com.

“Mike's somebody (who is) hard to fool,” Quinn said. “Much like Jayden, he's got a little bit of an older soul about him, he takes to coaching quickly, he doesn't repeat mistakes. And so, for him, the opportunity, when it comes to go and nail it — he delivered on that.”

Rookie WR Jaylin Lane could become a weapon

Lane has the skills to become an important player for the Commanders. He may not put up nig numbers, but could be the guy who makes a pair of game-changing plays against division opponents.

One area where Lane can excel is returning punts. And he has the confidence to make things happen, according to commanders.com.

“Just being back there, I feel like I can make any play, any catch, and ultimately, take it to the crib,” Lane said after he was drafted. “That's what you want to do as a returner.

“Speed is one of my assets. I plan on using it every chance I get. I'm just very confident. And I feel like I'm gonna be able to help score some touchdowns for the Commanders.”

Wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said Lane brings intelligence, too, according to commanders.com.

“Jaylin's a super smart guy,” Engram said. “He's a coach's son, so he gets to exercise on a different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare. Just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has. And he's willing to work and do that. So, I'm excited about that.”