Josh Harris is officially the new owner of the Washington Commanders, after leading a group that purchased the National Football League team for a record $6.05 billion — and he's already endearing himself to the fans.

Shortly after NFL owners approved the investor as the franchise's new owner, Harris surprised fans and a local radio show by buying beer for everyone, per Bryan Manning of CommandersWire.

“Grant and Danny of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., were broadcasting live from the Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, just minutes away from the Commanders headquarters,” wrote Manning. “While on the air, the radio hosts received a surprise call — from the new owner.”

The person on the other end of the line was confirmed to be Josh Harris himself.

“This is pretty amazing,” host Grant Paulsen said, per Manning. “We've got a caller on the line that I want to get to right now. Josh Harris just called in; the new owner of the Washington Commanders is supposedly on the line.”

It was indeed Harris, who expressed his excitement at now owning the team — and the surprise he had planned for the fans.

“Let's go,” Harris told Grant and Danny. “I'm just leaving the league meeting, and I knew there was a bunch of Washington fans there, and I just wanted to say hello. It's a great day, it's a great day for Washington football, and I'm ready to get to work. I'm heading your way. I want to get back to Washington, my hometown, and celebrate with you guys. Let's get started by me buying everyone in the brewery and The Bullpen a beer. Can I do that?”

Although Paulsen made it clear to Harris that the event had a large attendance, that didn't seem to matter to the philanthropist.

“I'm going to have to dip into my savings, but I want everyone to have a beer. Let’s do it,” Harris quipped.

Clearly, a great start to the new ownership for fans of the Washington Commanders, and especially those that were treated to a free beer on Friday.