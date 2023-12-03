The second-year running back appeared to be hurt in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss.

Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson Jr. injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. According to a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter, he has been deemed out for the rest of the game. A video of the tackle that's believed to have caused the injury was posted on social media shortly after the incident.

.@Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been ruled out with a hamstring strain Here's his second to last run of the game Details here⏩https://t.co/p1eOteKTA4 pic.twitter.com/pGMOYMkFpX — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 3, 2023

Robinson appears to make a juke move before being taken down by Dolphins' safety DeShon Elliot. The Dolphins' had a commanding 38-15 lead at the time of the incident. Robinson left the game after gaining 53 yards on seven carries.

Robinson entered play Sunday as the Commanders' leading rusher through 12 games. He's now rushed for 3,392 yards this season in 160 carries, including today's game. His five rushing touchdowns are the most among all Commanders' rushers.

The 24-year-old Robinson was the Commanders' third-round pick (98th overall) out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had 205 carries for 797 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns last year in his rookie NFL season.

It's been a woeful season for the Commanders, who entered play Sunday with a 4-8 record that is third-worst in the NFC. The team's lack of success has led to speculation about the job security of head coach Ron Rivera.

“We can't focus on none of that stuff, ” Robinson said last week. “We go to work every week… It's a distraction to focus on that. We need to focus on what's going to make us a better team and continue to focus on that.”

Robinson was a two-time college football National Champion during his tenure at the University of Alabama.