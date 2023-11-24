Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr. do not seem concerned about Ron Rivera's tenure as the Commanders got decimated by the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys dealt an absolute permanent dent on not just the Washington Commanders' record but also their morale. Sam Howell and his weapons like Brian Robinson Jr. just could not get the offense started. Their secondary also also struggled to contain Dak Prescott to at least make it a close game. Now, Ron Rivera's job security might be in danger but his players are not at all worried.

Sam Howell immediately jumped on the issue concerning Ron Rivera after their loss to the Cowboys, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“When things aren’t going well people are going to talk about jobs for coaches, but players too,” was the sentiment that the Commanders quarterback had.

Brian Robinson Jr. also shares the same feelings as the Commanders offensive engine, via Nicki Jhabvala. He unveiled it when asked about their coach's tenure, “We can't focus on none of that stuff. We go to work every week… It's a distraction to focus on that. We need to focus on what's going to make us a better team and continue to focus on that.”

The Cowboys absolutely feasted on the Commanders for Thanksgiving. Dak Prescott made their offense shine in all aspects of the game. They had 431 total yards with an average gain of 8.6 per play. This was too much for the Howell and Robinson-led attack that only got the Commanders 376 total yards and a flat 5 yards per play.

Whether or not a coaching change happens to the Commanders, their players will always remain locked in.