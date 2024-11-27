The Washington Commanders have been on the struggle bus as of late, having lost their third straight game on Sunday afternoon in a wild affair at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders now sit at 7-5 as they prepare to enter Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, and Jayden Daniels' Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign has taken a dent in recent weeks.

The Commanders' defense has also struggled recently, and the team recently got some good news in that department regarding a recent trade acquisition, as it was announced on Wednesday by head coach Dan Quinn that cornerback Marshon Lattimore would practice that day, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that it was the first time since the trade that Lattimore would practice.

Lattimore has been nursing a hamstring injury ever since the Commanders acquired him from the New Orleans Saints earlier this year in an attempt to shore up their defensive backfield. The Saints were willing to give up one of their better defenders in the midst of what has been a lost season in New Orleans, and Lattimore figures to provide the Commanders with a degree of stability against opposing pass attacks that they didn't previously have.

Overall, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the Commanders up to this point. Coming into the year, most Washington fans likely would have been thrilled if you told them the team would be 7-5 and in playoff position heading into Week 13.

However, the last few weeks have been very frustrating for the Commanders, culminating in the loss to the Cowboys on Sunday despite the various injuries Dallas was dealing with.

The Commanders and Titans are slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Landover on Sunday.