The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season, securing their spot with a dominant 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. Their victory shines a glaring spotlight on the Dallas Cowboys, who now hold the dubious distinction of the longest conference championship game drought in the NFC.

“With Washington’s win tonight, every NFC team other than the Dallas Cowboys now will have played in a conference championship game going back to the 1996 season. The Cowboys last NFC title game appearance was 1995,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders will face the winner of Sunday’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Rams, a perennial playoff contender, have each recently tasted success that continues to elude Dallas. Meanwhile, Washington’s resurgence underscores just how far the Cowboys have fallen from their glory days.

Cowboys are outshone by the Commanders in the NFC East

Dallas’ last appearance in the NFC Championship Game came nearly three decades ago, in the 1995 season, when they went on to win Super Bowl XXX. Since then, the Cowboys have consistently underperformed in the postseason, despite boasting rosters filled with top-tier talent.

Their most recent playoff victory came in 2022, but they were unable to build on that momentum in subsequent seasons. The Cowboys ended the 2024 campaign with a disappointing 7-10 record, finishing third in the NFC East behind the Commanders and Eagles.

Adding to their woes, Dallas is in the midst of a coaching overhaul. The team parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons, leaving owner Jerry Jones and the front office searching for a new leader to reverse the team’s fortunes. Despite having stars like quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have struggled to turn regular-season promise into postseason success.

The Commanders’ rise underlines the competitive parity in the NFC. All other teams in the conference have reached the title game at least once since 1996, making Dallas’ prolonged absence even more glaring.

As Washington gears up for its shot at Super Bowl LIX, Dallas is left grappling with its legacy as “America’s Team” and the weight of unmet expectations. Breaking the drought will require not only a new head coach but also a shift in culture and performance that has eluded the franchise for nearly three decades.