Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win

The injuries just continue to pile up for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at this stage in the season.

Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 6 road matchup against the Chicago Bears nursing a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice just once ahead of the game, but in the end, he was given the green light to start at quarterback for Washington.

Now, Wentz is dealing with two more nagging injuries.

For one, Wentz hit his hand on Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones’ hand on a follow-through during the second quarter. The veteran passer was seen flexing his hand after the play, but he remained in the contest, as he ended up anchoring a nine-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 38-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye.

Wentz also suffered a minor ankle injury in the third quarter. He ended up getting his ankle taped up between quarters, and he went on to guide the team to a 12-7 win over Chicago.

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided an update on Wentz’s multiple injuries. He noted that the one-time Pro Bowler will be seeing a doctor for both his shoulder and throwing hand.

When it comes to Wentz’s status for the Commanders’ Week 7 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Rivera simply noted that “we’ll see.”

Wentz will at the least have 10 days of rest before the Commanders meet Green Bay next week. For now, it will be noteworthy to see whether he ends up being a full participant in any of the team’s practices ahead of the game.