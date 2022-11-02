After the news broke that Dan Snyder would begin exploring options regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders, social media erupted with joy. Among those excited about the potential ownership change was former Washington QB Robert Griffin III. RGIII took to Twitter on Wednesday with a rather intriguing proposal in regard to stepping into an ownership role of the Commanders himself. In a twist, however, Griffin offered to bring along some Commanders fans for the ride, and at no cost of their own.

Via Robert Griffin III on Twitter:

“Who wants to be a Minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring 10 fans along for the ride.”

He then added, “10 fans don’t have (to) pay anything. #AllinForTheManders”

Amid the announcement that the Snyder’s would be exploring a potential sale of the Commanders, questions arose as to who could potentially be in line to fill their role as owners. RGIII seems interested in joining forces with a group in order to become a minority owner, and Griffin’s offer to include some fans in the endeavor is certainly an intriguing one. Allowing fans to get involved on an ownership level would be an extremely unique situation, though it may be a bit far-fetched from the former quarterback.

Of course, RGIII won’t have the capital to go in on this venture alone, so there would certainly be some other major players involved in any plan to purchase the Commanders. Still, the idea Robert Griffin III floated on Twitter is an eye-opening one, though it remains to be seen how serious he is about going forward with the plans.