Washington Commanders quarterback Ron Rivera took to the podium following practice on Sunday. One topic on everyone’s mind was the training camp struggles of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has had an up and down training camp as of late. From an embarrassing blunder involving defensive end Montez Sweat to recent reports of inaccuracy, it hasn’t been the smoothest transition to the nation’s capital.

Rivera acknowledged Wentz’s inaccuracy, but he believes the entire thing is being overblown. “It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “There’s a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review. Yeah, there’s some inaccuracy. But it’s nothing that we are overly concerned [about].”

Rivera says that he is happy with the team’s development at this point. There are areas to improve, but the Commanders coach believes things can and will get better.

“Again, we see what’s going on. We see how things are developing. We see the timing and just the understanding and feel for what’s going on with our concepts. So, as we continue to grow and work on it, we just feel like we’re going to continue to grow and get better as an offensive unit,” Rivera told reporters.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders back in March. It is the second time in as many offseasons the signal-caller has been traded. Rivera and the Commanders hope Wentz will play well enough to stick around in DC.