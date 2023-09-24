Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell had a blunt reaction to the team's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“A lot of things didn't go right today and it starts with me,” Howell said, via a Sunday tweet from ESPN Commanders reporter John Keim. “The good thing is the sun will come up tomorrow, another opportunity to get better and go to work.”

Sam Howell ended the loss at FedExField with 170 passing yards and four interceptions. He completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen countered with 218 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa, defensive back Tre'Davious White, safety Micah Hyde and linebacker Terrel Bernard all picked off a pass in the home loss. Six Commanders, including wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, finished the game with at least one reception.

“I just let him know that we've still got his back,” McLaurin said on Sunday, via FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano. “He's still growing at the quarterback position, being our QB1.

“At the same time, he holds himself to a high standard and we hold him to a high standard. I know he is going to look at himself in the mirror and see how he can get better.”

The Commanders started their season off with a 2-0 record as they prevailed over the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. Sam Howell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in Washington's win over Denver, adding on to the two rushing touchdowns scored by running back Brian Robinson Jr. The former North Carolina quarterback began the season with a 202-passing-yard and one-passing-touchdown performance against the Cardinals at FedExField.

The Commanders will kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1 in Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.