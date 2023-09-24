The Washington Commanders saw their undefeated season come to an end in Week 3 due to a blistering attack from the Buffalo Bills. But while Sam Howell and the Commanders didn't play their best, Terry McLaurin still has his quarterback's back.

Washington fell to Buffalo by a brutal 37-3 score. Howell had his worst game as a professional, throwing for just 170 yards and a brutal four interceptions. Still, McLaurin thinks Howell is the right guy for the job and the rightful Commanders' QB1, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

“I just let him know that we've still got his back. He's still growing at the quarterback position, being our QB1. At the same time, he holds himself to a high standard and we hold him to a high standard. I know he is going to look at himself in the mirror and see how he can get better.”

“It was a tough day for all of us, not just him,” McLaurin continued. “You're going to have tough days at the office. Some uglier than others. But that's what makes this grind so much sweeter. When you correct the thing you did wrong and next week you're able to show improvement.”

Sam Howell threw an interception both in his NFL debut in Week 18 last season and in Week 1 of this season. However, he was interception free in Week 2. Suddenly, in Week 3, Howell saw his clean streak come to an abrupt end with a new NFL career-high in picks.

Still, Terry McLaurin believes in his quarterback. While it was one bad week, it doesn't mean Howell is a bad QB. As they enter Week 4, Howell, McLaurin and everyone on the Commanders will be looking for a bounce-back performance.