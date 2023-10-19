When people claim that Jerry Seinfeld changed their lives, it is most probably because they got a good chuckle out of his sitcom and had a fun time with friends while bonding over his comedy. This was not at all the case for Justin Pugh, who had played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time. The Syracuse football legend turned New York Giants player had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the star and everything was history.

Justin Pugh seemed to have already left behind the Giants. He already had a decorated career with the Syracuse football program. Afterward, he moved to earn bank with the Cardinals to form a decently formidable squad. But, Jerry Seinfeld changed all of that as unveiled by the guard's latest statement, via FOX Sports.

“Honestly, this is all Jerry Seinfeld's fault. I was at a restaurant, Torrisi, in New York like four months ago over the summer, and my wife and I were sitting there with some friends, and like across from us was Jerry Seinfeld. And I heard his voice, and it was the most quintessential New York moment of all time. I remember texting my agent like, ‘Text the Giants. I want to come back,” the Giants' offensive lineman revealed.

Everything eventually worked out for his personal life despite the decision. Currently, the Giants only have a single win to show for their season. Brian Daboll also has to deal with the injury surrounding Daniel Jones. Nonetheless, life would have been more difficult if Seinfeld had not helped Pugh with his decision to come back.