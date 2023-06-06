All offseason, Sam Howell has been hyped up as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback. However, Ron Rivera has recently had a chance of tune when it comes to the Commanders and their quarterbacks.

Howell has been taking most of the first-team reps throughout the offseason. Still, Rivera values Jacoby Brissett and views the Commanders quarterback position as an open competition, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

“We talk about Jacoby as much as we talk about Sam,” Rivera said.

Washington signed Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason. He spent 2022 playing for the Cleveland Browns, where he started 11 games. Brissett comes to the Commanders with plenty of NFL experience, starting 48 of the 76 total games he has appeared in. He has thrown for 10,350 yards, 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Brissett has added 896 yards and 15 touchdowns as a runner.

While in Cleveland, Brissett was a stopgap QB before Deshaun Watson became the starter. He led the Browns to just a 4-7 record. With his career 18-30 record as a starter, it would be surprising with see the Commanders role with Brissett at QB.

Especially with how much hype has been surrounding Sam Howell. After winning his NFL debut in Week 17 last year, the Commanders seemed to hand Howell the keys to the castle. Outside of Brissett, the Commanders didn't go out of their way to sign any major QBs.

Howell – as a former fifth-round draft – will obviously need to prove him. For Ron Rivera, he'll also need to go through Jacoby Brissett. While Howell is still in the driver's seat, Rivera is taking no chances when it comes to the Commanders starting quarterback.