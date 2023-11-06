Sam Howell leading the Washington Commanders to a win against the New England Patriots has led Jonathan Allen to labelling Howell the future.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders went into Foxborough and defeated Bill Belichick's New England Patriots 20-17. According to Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, the game will serve as quarterback Sam Howell's coming out party.

“Sam Howell is like, he's our future,” Allen gushed after the game, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. “He's our quarterback and I think we found our quarterback for the next 5-10 years, and I truly believe that.”

Howell threw for 325 yards and a touchdown on the road to sink the Patriots and improve Washington's record to 4-5. That's two games in a row that Howell eclipsed the 300-yard mark.

It was his impressive plays, and his reactions after negative ones, such as the interception he threw right before halftime, that made an impression with Allen.

“When I look at the plays he makes on the field — and not only does he make great plays on the field, his demeanor after bad plays and not playing well, he's always going to bounce back.”

Howell hit on a 33-yard touchdown pass to WR Jahan Dotson to tie the game in the third quarter, and a Joey Slye 30-yard field goal minutes later put the Commanders up by three points.

QB Mac Jones and the Patriots offense got the ball back with a minute and a half left in the game, but CB Jartavius Martin picked off a Jones pass to seal the win for Washington.

To Jonathan Allen, there is no question about who this team views as a leader.

“I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time, played against a lot of them, but I think he has the potential to be one of them. I can truly say this team is behind Sam Howell 100%.”