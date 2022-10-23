Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Terry McLaurin couldn’t be prouder of the Washington Commanders after the team just handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss in Week 7.

The Commanders themselves have finally won back-to-back as well after a rather chaotic start to the campaign. They won their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but then proceeded to lose four consecutive games. However, with the season seemingly heading to a disastrous end, they were able to turn things around with a Week 6 victory against the Chicago Bears and now the Packers.

Naturally McLaurin was hyped up about their latest win. Not only are things finally clicking for them, but the are also starting to compete against top-rated teams. In his postgame interview, the wideout heaped praised on his Washington teammates with an all-time quote.

“Sometimes they say, ‘You gotta let dogs be dogs.’ I think we got a lot of dogs on our sideline and we’re just trying to get them all fed,” McLaurin said, per Nicki Jhabvala of Washington Post.

It certainly looks like the Commanders have finally figured out the kind of football they want to play, allowing everyone on the team to get fed. Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Taylor Heinicke threw for 201 yards en route to two touchdowns in the air, while their rushing attack combined for 166 yards on 38 carries.

Terry McLaurin himself had a touchdown, with his score being a crucial one as it gave the team the lead in the third quarter.

Terry McLaurin vs Jaire Alexander 🍿

pic.twitter.com/rSFbyOdvrD — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2022

The Commanders will look to make it three straight when they play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. And sure enough, it’s safe to expect McLaurin and co. to show that dog in them once again.