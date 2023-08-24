The Washington Commanders have remained optimistic about Terry McLaurin's injury status for Week 1 of the NFL season. McLaurin was previously forced to leave Washington's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to an apparent toe injury. It was later revealed that McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury. Commanders fans won't love the latest injury update on McLaurin, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“While Washington has expressed optimism about the status of Terry McLaurin, who suffered a turf toe injury on Monday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver is uncertain for the regular-season opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals, per sources. McLaurin will work to be ready for the start of the season, but it’s too early to say whether he will be. His injury typically is a multiple-week injury,” Schefter shared.

Commanders: Terry McLaurin's uncertain injury status

The Commanders are obviously counting on McLaurin in 2023. He's a star receiver who plays a pivotal role in Washington's offense. Fortunately, even if McLaurin misses Week 1, he shouldn't be out for too long. Still, this injury situation is worth monitoring closely.

McLaurin has been in the NFL since 2019, spending each of his four seasons with Washington. He made his first Pro Bowl team during the 2022 campaign, ultimately finishing the season with 1,191 receiving yards, 77 receptions, and five touchdowns through the air.

Although the Commanders have struggled in recent years, Washington has hope for the future. They still have holes on the roster and probably won't compete for a Super Bowl in 2023. That said, McLaurin and the Commanders' core of players feature no shortage of potential to say the least.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Commanders and Terry McLaurin ahead of Week 1.