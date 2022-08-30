The silver lining for Brian Robinson after getting injured in shooting

Brian Robinson’s recent injury due to him getting shot in the leg during an armed robbery has caught the attention of much of the NFL. While Robinson thankfully avoided serious injury as a result of the confrontation, it was a reminder of how unimportant football can be when it comes to matters like this.

Robinson ended up getting shot twice in the leg during the robbery, but appears to have avoided serious injury. For now, the focus surrounding Robinson is allowing him to recover from his injuries. Nobody really knows how long that will take, but it sounds like he could return to the field at some point this season.

The silver lining for Robinson from this incident is that it’s seeming more and more likely that may be the case. Robinson officially secured his spot on the Washington Commanders roster today (not that it was in jeopardy) ensuring he will play some role with the team moving forward. Initially, it was expected Robinson would be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season, but recent reports suggest that Robinson may be back even sooner than that, which is an extremely encouraging sign.

Brian Robinson Jr. is on the initial 53 and Jonathan Williams was added as the third back, likely until Robinson is healthy. Seems like an indication the Commanders believe Robinson could be back sooner to than the 4-game mandate with IR. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

Brian Robinson was at the Commanders' facility today to visit with the medical staff. Per source, he avoided a much more significant injury; the bullets did not damage bone or ligament. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

This is great news for Robinson and the Commanders. Robinson had reportedly taken over the starting running back gig from Antonio Gibson throughout training camp, and appeared set to have a big role in the offense right off the bat. While the more important piece is Brian Robinson’s recovery from a scary incident, it appears as if he could still have a big impact with the team this season.