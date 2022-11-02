fbpx
US attorney opens criminal investigation into Commanders over ‘financial improprieties’

Daniel Snyder Redskins

The Washington Commanders and team owner Daniel Snyder has had a long couple of years. It might be about to get worse. Wednesday evening it was announced that the U.S. Attorney’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the Commanders, citing potential financial crimes.

This is a developing story with more to follow.

