The Washington Commanders have been arguably the busiest team in free agency so far this offseason. Armed with tons of cap space, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a new coaching regime, the Commanders are hoping they can begin to establish themselves as a winning team again, and with a huge influx of talent so far in free agency, they are quickly becoming a team worth keeping an eye on.
While many of the biggest names are off the market, the Commanders aren't done yet when it comes to adding players to their roster. Their latest move has seen them shore up their secondary by going out and signing former Los Angeles Chargers starting cornerback Michael Davis to come in and help them out after they lost Kendall Fuller to the Miami Dolphins.
The #Commanders are signing former #Chargers CB Michael Davis. He leaves LA after seven years and 107 games. pic.twitter.com/1mbOVeyem3
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2024
Davis has been a starter for the Chargers at cornerback for the past five-and-a-half seasons, and while he's not the greatest cornerback ever, he can hold his own on the outside as a big, physical defender. After losing their top cornerback in Fuller in free agency, finding a replacement was crucial, and it looks like they have their guy in Davis.
With Washington needing help in their secondary, Davis should have an inside track to earn a starting role in 2024, and playing for a Dan Quinn-led defense could help him further improve his game. This is a much-needed addition for the Commanders, and it will be interesting to see what their next moves are as they look to continue their impressive offseason of work.