The Washington Commanders may not last much longer in name, as the franchise's new leadership may be changing the name once again according to the latest betting odds.

The first major question is whether they will change the name at all, and it has become heavily favored after comments from Josh Harris and his new ownership group. The YES option is expected at -300 odds, while the NO side is valued at +200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

The process of the previous name change under Dan Snyder was a PR spectacle, and took years to get handled. They faced serious uproar to remove the former Redskins name, and finally gave in amid nationwide race reforms in the summer of 2020.

The second aspect is odds on what the next name could be, and there are more than a dozen options. A switch back to the former Football Team/Club is leading the pack at +600 odds, a name Washington held for two seasons before becoming the Commanders last year.

The long shot option is switching back to the Redskins at +2500 odds, which would cause a massive uproar and is unlikely to occur. But rumors are circling amid a change.org petition that is close to 50,000 signatures to go back to the traditional name, per USA Today's CommandersWire. Head coach Ron Rivera recently commented on the subject matter of the new owners discussing the Redskins name, and played it in a favorable light.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Well, I know this, Mr. Harris and that ownership group talked extensively about bringing back the glory,” Rivera said. “Anytime that’s brought up, it is brought up with the utmost of respect.”

A couple of political based options sit in the middle of the list, including Senators, Sentinels, and Presidents at +1200 odds.

Based on the current betting odds, the change would have to occur before the start of the 2024 season to have valid action. There is no timetable for the Washington ownership to proceed on that as of now, but they have many pressing issues to focus on with the upcoming season.

It is shaping to be an uphill battle for Harris' first year at the helm, with a new QB in Sam Howell and many young players. The Commanders have a win total of 6.5, one of the lower totals in the NFL. They also have +300 odds to make the playoffs, and while not a complete long shot, it is still the sixth-lowest chance in the league per DraftKings Sportsbook.