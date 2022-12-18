By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Chase Young’s return to the Washington Commanders from his ACL injury continues to be delayed. The team has officially ruled the star DE out for their marquee matchup against the New York Giants. The continued absence of Young has led some to wonder if there’s any tension about Young’s injury. Apparently, though, the team’s decision to sit the star is a mutual decision, per Ian Rapoport.

“Young and (Commanders) coach Ron Rivera met yesterday to discuss his week of practice and potential for playing. Both sides were aligned with the approach as the star continues to work to recover from a torn ACL.”

The Commanders are hoping that Chase Young will be ready for the final three games of the season. Contrary to most people’s expectations, this team is still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot this late into the year. Having an All-Pro edge rusher like Young would help them keep their division rivals in check in the next few games.

Young suffered his injury in the middle of the team’s 2021 campaign. In his stead, a couple of the Commanders’ front four have stepped up to prop up this defense. Guys like Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat have continued to terrorize their opponents all season long.

Still, the Commanders would much prefer having the elite Chase Young in the trenches instead of the sidelines. They want him to be ready and able to play at his full capacity once he returns. Will he come back in time to help Washington clinch a playoff berth?