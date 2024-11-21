The Dallas Cowboys are struggling immensely, having won only three games out of the 10 they've played in the 2024 season; the latest setback was an embarrassing loss at AT&T Stadium to the in-state rival Houston Texans, extending their winless streak at home.

The Cowboys are back in action on Sunday against the division rival Washington Commanders, who are 7-4 through 11 games. The Commanders feature former Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who played six years with the team before signing a three-year, $45 million deal with Washington during the offseason.

And ahead of Sunday's matchup, Armstrong was asked how he views what's happening with his former club – and gave nothing short of a blunt assessment, via The Athletic's Ben Standig on X.

Q: “What is your sense about what's happening in Dallas with the Cowboys?”

Armstrong: “It's not good. I'll leave it at that.”

The Commanders are in a much better position than Dallas is, and you can bet that Armstrong isn't regretting his decision to depart the Cowboys.

Ex-Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong joined the Commanders during the offseason

After playing collegiately at Kansas, Armstrong was selected by the Cowboys with the 116th pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, starting 15 of them; he finished with 13 tackles. Overall with Dallas, he racked up 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits, and 22 tackles for loss.

In his final year with the Cowboys, he amassed 7.5 sacks, good for sixth among all NFC defensive ends.

His move to the Commanders reunited him with former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who took over as head coach in Washington in February of this year. So far this season, he has 23 tackles (10 solo) with three sacks and a forced fumble.

Sunday's game will also feature the first time that Quinn has faced the Cowboys since taking the role of Washington's head coach.