The Dallas Cowboys will battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Maryland. It's a classic NFC East rivalry as we share our NFL odds series and make a Cowboys-Commanders prediction and pick.

Cowboys-Commanders Last Game – Matchup History

The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 38-10 in their last showdown last season in Landover. Ultimately, they split the season series in 2023 and have gone 5-1 over their past six games against the Commanders. This has always been an exciting matchup, even when the Cowboys dominated the series. However, the feelings are different this season, as the Cowboys do not have Dak Prescott and the Commanders suddenly look like one of the better teams in the NFC.

Overall Series: The Cowboys lead the head-to-head series 78-48-2.

Here are the Cowboys-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Commanders Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +410

Washington Commanders: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's been an awful season in Arlington, and it got even worse on Monday Night after the Cowboys lost their fifth game at home. This was the first time since 1989 that they had started 0-5 at home. While they are not at home until Thanksgiving Day (next week), they likely will have a tougher time this week against a team that has improved significantly.

Cooper Rush will start again. Unfortunately, he has been pedestrian this season, passing for 566 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rush is the best option for this team, which still does not have a legitimate running game. No, Rico Dowdle has not been the answer. Dowdle has rushed 93 times for 402 yards while catching 26 passes for 172 yards and three scores. However, he has not scored on the ground yet. Ceedee Lamb is alone in the wild, and no other pass catcher in this offense matches him. So far, he has 67 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns but is also dealing with a back injury.

The defense has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. Yet, four players are solid and can make a difference. Micah Parsons has tallied 13 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Osa Odighizuwa has delivered 14 solo tackles and two sacks. Carl Lawson has added four solo tackles and three sacks. Trevon Diggs also gathered 30 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can establish any coherent offense, run the ball, and get the football to Lamb. Then, the defense must contain the Commanders and their electric quarterback.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite losing two games in a row, Dan Quinn is unfazed by the struggles and adversity, believing it will test their resolve in the long run. Barring a monster collapse, this team will be in the playoffs, and their new quarterback is a big reason for the improvement.

Jayden Daniels has been sensational, passing for 2,338 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions while also running 92 times for 482 yards and four scores. Running back Brian Robinson has been good, running 65 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler has been electric, running 65 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 344 yards.

Terry McLaurin has been the heart of this offense. So far, he has caught 48 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Ertz has also done well, with 43 receptions for 428 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has had its ups and downs this season. Yet, two players have stood out among the rest. Dante Fowler Jr. has been amazing, with 16 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, Frankie Luvu has tallied 36 solo tackles and seven sacks.

The Commanders will cover the spread if Daniels and Robinson can both find running room and confuse this Dallas defense while also getting McLaurin involved. Then, the defense must force the Cowboys into being one-dimensional.

Final Cowboys-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys are 2-8 against the spread, while the Commanders are 7-3-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Cowboys are 2-6 against the spread when they have been the underdog, while the Commanders are 5-1 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Cowboys are 2-3 against the spread on the road, while the Commanders are 4-1 against the odds at home. Likewise, the Cowboys are 0-2 against the spread against the NFC East, while the Commanders are 2-1 against the odds when facing their division.

The Cowboys don't look good at all, while the Commanders have playoff aspirations and could possibly still win this division. Expect the Commanders to bounce back from their past two losses and destroy the Cowboys.

Final Cowboys-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders: -10.5 (-105)