Ever since the Washington Commanders changed their name, many have been calling for the franchise to revert back to their old name the Redskins. With a new regime comes new change, but the Redskins remain off of the table.

Washington president Jason Wright said that under no circumstance will the Commanders be changing their name back to Redskins, via 106.7 The Fan.

“It is not being considered. period.”

Back in 1993, when the team was still located in Boston, the now Commanders saw their name changed from Braves to Redskins. They held that name all the way until 2020, when it was changed to simply Washington Football Team. After numerous discussions, the name Commanders was settled on for their official branding.

The name Redskins had received plenty of controversy throughout the years due to its Native American stereotype. By 2020, then owner Daniel Snyder had gotten enough backlash and decided to make a change. But now, Snyder is no longer Washington's owner.

Instead, that distinction goes to Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers owner Josh Harris. With the Commanders change happening so recently, many fans pondered if Harris and company would once again remodel the name to their liking.

And that might still happen. However, Jason Wright, Harris and everyone involved with the Commanders are looking to step forward rather than step back. While some fans might have nostalgia for the name Redskins, it did more harm to the organization than good. As Harris looks to separate himself from Snyder's reign, he'll look to avoid anything that could liken him to the former owner.

Reverting to a controversial team name as your first order of business would certainly be a shock. Wright has now ensured that won't happen.