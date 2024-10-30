The Washington Commanders grabbed a heroic 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday thanks to a Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels. They now sit at 6-2, which puts them first in the NFC East. But, Week 9 won't be easy as the Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds are flying high themselves, winning three in a row. Jalen Hurts and Co. just smashed the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 and finally have their entire core healthy.

Commanders superfan and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made his weekly appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Wednesday and explained why he's “scared” of the Eagles:

“They get their stride and Saquon man, I just can't believe he went to the Eagles,” Durant said. “He's just so good… couple weeks ago they looked like a team that we could beat but they were just edging, they got everybody back, they're clicking, they got continuity too so they kinda familiar with each other. They're gonna be a tough team coming down the stretch. We play them twice too so I'm looking forward to that.”

The Eagles were missing both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown for a short period due to injuries. Hurts' top two targets are now back and of course, Saquon is balling out in his first season in Philly. The running back is second in the league in rushing yards with 766 and is averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. The Birds offense is elite in all areas, but their run game is clearly the biggest strength right now. Vic Fangio's defense is also allowing just 18.9 points per game.

As for the Commanders, they're thriving under their rookie QB. Daniels is making his case to win Rookie of the Year and even has a chance at winning MVP. The first-year signal-caller has completed 71.8% of his passes for 1,736 yards and seven touchdowns against only two interceptions.

The Eagles have won five of the last six meetings with their divisional rivals. If Washington is going to somehow come out victorious, their dismal run defense has to find a way to slow down Barkley.