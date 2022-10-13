William Jackson III wants trade from Commanders

William Jackson III wants out. The Washington Commanders cornerback desires a “fresh start” elsewhere and the team is reportedly looking into trade possibilities for the six-year NFL veteran, according to Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Not only that, but NFL Network is reporting that “there has been interest” in William Jackson III from other teams around the league. Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Jackson considers himself a man-to-man cornerback but is stuck in a Commanders scheme that favors zone coverage, hence the trade desires.

Jackson, 29, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Commanders in April of 2021. However, his time in Washington hasn’t exactly been smooth. The former first-round pick appeared in 12 games but didn’t look like the number-one cornerback he was paid to be.

In the offseason, the former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back spoke about adjusting to the team’s scheme, though it appears that such a transition hasn’t been any smoother this season. Jackson was benched by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera last week, who offered little to the media in the way of an explanation for the decision.

Jackson himself cited a bulging disc in his back. Whether it’s health or just plain old struggles, it’s clear that the Commanders are running out of patience for their former high-prized free agent.

And it appears that the feeling is mutual on William Jackson III’s end. Given that he has made 64 career starts, it’s likely that the Commanders won’t have much trouble finding trade suitors for the veteran.

Jackson better hope he ends up in the right scheme this time, though.