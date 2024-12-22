Last week, Zach Ertz left the Washington Commanders game early after suffering a concussion, but it looks like the tight end will be back in Week 16, according to ESPN's John Keim.

“TE Zach Ertz will play today, coach Dan Quinn just told Sal Paolantonio. Good news for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders,” Keim wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Against the New Orleans Saints, Ertz went into the blue tent and was evaluated for a concussion after he caught a pass from Jayden Daniels. As he was being tackled, his shoulder hit the ground, and so did his head.

Ertz has been a big part of the Commanders' offense this season, and it's big that he didn't have to miss any games with his concussion. As the team tries to stay in the playoff hunt, they're going to need everyone to be healthy in these next final games.

Commanders looking to stay in playoff hunt

The Commanders are still in the thick of the playoff hunt, and they're going to have to do a lot of winning in the next final games to get in. It first starts with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have won 10 games in a row and can be considered one of the hottest teams in the league right now. During one point in the season, it felt like the Commanders were going to win the division, but then the Eagles caught fire.

In Week 17, the Commanders will have to play the Atlanta Falcons, another team looking to get into the playoffs by either winning their division or getting a wild card spot. The Falcons recently made the decision to bench Kirk Cousins and start Michael Penix Jr. for the remainder of the season, and it'll be interesting to see how the rookie quarterback fairs in the last three games.

The Commanders have had a nice year with Jayden Daniels in control of the offense, and it would probably give them some motivation for years to come if they can make the playoffs in his rookie season.