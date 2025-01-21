Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi will miss the NFC Championship, but the Washington Commanders still have rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. And while Daniels will be leaned on heavily, the Commanders X-factor versus the Eagles will be running back Austin Ekeler.

The Eagles' defense is a tough nut to crack, and they shut down Brian Robinson Jr. in the most recent meeting. He had 10 carries for 24 yards and suffered his only two fumbles of the season. Meanwhile, Ekeler only played one game against the Eagles and hit them for a season-high eight receptions for 89 yards. He also suffered one of his three fumbles this season in that game.

The Eagles posted a middle-of-the-pack finish in sacks this year, and have seven in two postseason games. But they boasted the league’s best pass defense at 174.2 per game in the regular season.

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler needs to step up

This is the type of game the Commanders could use Ekeler. The eighth-year veteran has experienced his worst season since his rookie year. However, injuries have played a role. And he produced 88 total yards on 10 touches against the Lions. It’s not the volume of touches that are important for Ekeler, it’s the efficiency and big-play capability. His 35-yard run came at an important juncture against the Lions.

The Commanders signed Ekeler to a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million. He is no longer a three-down monster. Nor does he reach the end zone like he did with the Chargers, where he scored 69 times over seven seasons.

When he signed, Ekeler pointed to the presence of Robinson factoring into the decision, according to cbssports.com.

“I was looking for someone who had a solid back that I could really complement and we can really balance things off of each other as far as our production,” Ekeler said. “We're very different types of runners. He's like 6-1, 220 (pounds) or whatever he is, and I'm not. I'm like little scat-speed. So almost like going back to the me and Melvin Gordon punch. So looking forward to seeing how that dynamic plays out as well.”

While neither Robinson nor Ekeler put up big numbers this year, they showed a different side of things against the Lions. Robinson added 77 yards on 15 carries and a pair of touchdowns to Ekeler’s production.

But the Eagles figure to go hard at Robinson. When Ekeler is in the game, they likely won’t be as aggressive on the interior. Therefore, Ekeler could find some running room.

Also working in Ekeler’s favor will be Daniels looking for the safety valve. Daniels totaled three interceptions in the two games against the Eagles this year, so he might look for Ekeler on a check down instead of tying to sizzle the ball into a tight window.

Nick Sirianni familiar with Austin Ekeler

The Eagles head coach saw Ekeler’s foundation when Sirianni was in the fifth year as an assistant coach with the Chargers. Ekeler showed quite a bit during his rookie season, Sirianni said, according to heavy.com.

“There are always some people that surprise you when the lights are on,” Sirianni said back in 2021. “I know, I can think of one guy that’s just in my mind that I’m thinking of is Austin Ekeler at the Chargers. He was kind of buried on the depth chart. And the lights came on and it was that running back scenario we just talked about. And he was making all sorts of plays, and then we couldn’t keep him off the 53-man roster.”

Still Ekeler could sneak in under the radar because of the type of season he had. The Eagles will be much more focused on trying to find ways to stop Daniels.

Austin Ekeler is a strong player

One thing the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Ekeler has always been known for is his strength despite his size. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn marveled about Ekeler back in September, according to athlonsports.com.

“Austin, I knew was a really good pass catcher. I probably didn't know how strong he is,” Quinn said. “He is, you know, you would think he's a small back. But he is strong and pound-for-pound probably our strongest player, so there's not a spot that you couldn't put him in.”

Also, Ekeler has a strong play-caller in Kingsbury, who puts him in good position to have a shot at making plays. And Kingsbury benefits from aggressive approach on fourth-down situations, according to commanders.com.

“(Quinn) does a great job of letting me know really prior to the drive, ‘Hey, from this point on you'll have it.' ” Kingsbury said. “Fourth-and-three and less or fourth-and-five and less. So, it definitely helps, the fact that he's so on top of it prior to the drive. How I call the play, the play sequencing, third down can really become a second down at times. So, that's been a great kind of marriage with us. I'm always saying let's go forward on fourth down. So, he's got to just not listen to me half the time. But he does try to gimme the heads up which allows me to call that drive differently.”