Joel McHale doesn't seem affected by Chevy Chase's comments about the Community cast.

“He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009,” McHale told People.

McHale's comments are in response to Chevy Chase's recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

Chase, 80, wasn't complimentary about his experience or castmates for the show.

“I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” Chase mentioned to Maron. He continued, “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me.”

“I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table every day with those people. It was too much,” the actor added.

McHale wasn't thrilled with Chevy not wanting to be there. However, the feeling ended up being mutual.

“I was like, ‘Hey, no one was keeping you there.' I mean, we weren't sentenced to that show. It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.' But yeah, you know Chevy. That's Chevy being Chevy,” is how McHale responded.

“I wrote about this in my book, but I was like, ‘Hey, the feeling's mutual, bud,” McHale continued.

Joel McHale starred in Community for six seasons, from 2009 to 2015. He also recently revealed that a Community spinoff is in the works on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk of Comera. However, it seems Chase will be no part of it.

‘Yeah, I don't think so,” McHale said to Ripa when asked about Chase working on the project.