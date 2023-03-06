During the 2022 season, USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees proved to be one of the best prospects in this year’s class. With a strong showing at the combine, he was looking to lock himself in as one of the first interior offensive linemen selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Andrew Vorhees, he suffered a torn ACL while participating in a drill on Sunday. But the young lineman did not let that stop him from participating in the bench press on Monday. While having to crutch to the stage, Vorhees completed 38 reps, the most of any player at the combine.

Following the news that Andrew Vorhees suffered a torn ACL, his former USC head coach Lincoln Riley took the time to acknowledge just how good he can be.

In a tweet sent out on Monday morning, Riley praised the young offensive lineman.

“Complete warrior…played hurt the entire 2nd half of the season when most would have shut it down…whatever team drafts him will be getting an absolute dude in the trenches,” wrote Riley.

According to Lincoln Riley, Andrew Vorhees dealt with injury for much of USC’s 2022 campaign. But these injuries did not keep him off the field.

Instead, Vorhees flourished. He finished the 2022 season taking the field in 720 total offensive snaps over 11 games while earning a PFF offensive grade of 81.9. He allowed just two sacks, one quarterback hit, and 12 total pressures during this time.

Many believed that Vorhees was a top-100 prospect in this year’s class. While his injury will likely push him down draft boards, upon his return, a team will be getting a pass blocker with elite upside.