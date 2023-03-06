There are a lot of things calculated and measured at the NFL Combine, but there are certain intangibles like toughness and determination that won’t show up in the pages of metrics compiled by scouts. They might be reflected in the NFL Draft, though.

USC football offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees is believed to have torn his ACL during Combine drills on Sunday, utterly devastating news for a prospect projected to go somewhere between the second and third round. Many athletes would have struggled to roll out of bed the next morning from that type of a physical and mental blow, but Vorhees decided to make a statement before leaving Indianapolis.

The 24-year-old participated in the bench press and churned out 38 reps at 225 pounds, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Although he will likely still slide down draft boards because of the injury, that display of resolve should be burned in the memories of all in attendance.

USC fans are already well aware of Vorhees’ grit, having seen him be a stalwart presence on the line the past few years. He made a name for himself as an adept run blocker who could play in multiple spots. He was recognized as the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12 with the Morris Trophy last season.

Vorhees is no stranger to injuries and played in only seven games combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was sidelined late last season, including against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship- the biggest game the program had competed in almost a decade. His absence seemed to show up in the box score with the Trojans mustering just 56 rushing yards in a loss.

He will now undergo surgery and begin a long road to recovery. All Vorhees can do now is hope that he left teams with an impression that will last at least through the NFL Draft.