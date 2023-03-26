Mexico clashes with Jamaica! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Mexico-Jamaica prediction and pick.

The Mexicans hope to maintain their tiptop finish in League A Group A. After sweeping Suriname in the tourney, El Tri hopes to earn the edge against Jamaica in this game.

The Jamaicans hope to get their first win in their third game this year. They failed to defeat Trinidad and Tobago in two friendly games this March, but the Reggae Boyz hope to top their section.

Here are the Mexico-Jamaica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Mexico-Jamaica Odds

Mexico: -390

Jamaica: +850

Draw: +420

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How to Watch Mexico vs. Jamaica

TV: TUDN USA, UniMas

Stream: Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why Mexico Can Beat Jamaica

Mexico is currently the 15th-best team according to the FIFA Rankings. El Tri moved to the top of the CONCACAF Nations League A Group A table on Friday courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Suriname. The Tricolor made a good outing, their first game since their Group C exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup last November. EL Tri was made to work hard for maximum points, with the deadlock not being broken until the 64th minute by Johan Vasquez. Mexico surrendered a number of chances on that win, and they cannot afford Jamaica the same luxury on Sunday.

Mexico has now two wins and one draw in their three Group A matches to sit at the top of the table, two points above Monday’s visitors. Under the management of Diego Cocca, the heightened pressure is likely to come on Mexico’s shoulders on Sunday, as they will be expected to claim victory and secure their place in the finals of the Nations League. They only need to avoid defeat to reach the next stage, but their qualification for the Gold Cup is already assured.

Mexico owns the best-attacking record, registering six goals, while allowing just one. They set up this winner-take-all showdown against the Jamaicans.

Drawing on an experienced 34-man squad, with many players based around Europe and North America, Cocca has a lot of talent at his disposal. Guillermo Ochoa is available at the goalkeeper position but Carlos Acevedo might get another start. Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Orbelin Pineda provide strong options for El Tri’s attacks. Midfielders include the likes of Edson Alvarez, Erick Guttierez, Uriel Antuna, and Carlos Rodriguez.

Why Jamaica Can Beat Mexico

Jamaica is ranked 64th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Jamaica is also unbeaten in their opening three group matches, picking up two draws and claiming a comfortable 3-1 home win over Suriname last June. However, the Reggae Boyz have since struggled for results as they are currently winless in four consecutive friendly outings.

While Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad will be looking to find their feet and leapfrog Mexico in the table, they are still winless in their last eight away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Honduras in October 2021 for the CONCACAF World Championship qualifiers.

The Reggae Boyz suffered 3-0 demolitions from Morocco and Argentina in August and June of last year, while friendly bouts with Qatar and Cameroon ended in 1-1 deadlocks. Jamaica also comes into this on the back of a goalless draw against Trinidad and Tobago; they also lost to T&T three days earlier.

Jamaica has certainly impressed in their first campaign in Nations League Division A, but the lack of quality in the final third could be a factor that holds them from progressing further. The soccer stats also make for grim reading for the visitors this weekend, as they have lost 21 of the previous 30 matchups against Mexico. That includes a run of three without victory heading into this weekend. Jamaica’s last win over Mexico was in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals, where they eventually met with the USA in the finals.

Halgrimsson will need to deploy his strongest XI if they wish to book a lot to the Gold Cup. Shmar Nicholson, Cory Burke, and Leon Bailey provided some quality in the forward slots while Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ravel Morrison, and Kevon Lambert provide some value in the midfield.

Final Mexico-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

While Jamaica will be looking to put an end to their defeats against the hosts and move to the top of the table, they face the stern challenge of taking on a significantly superior Mexico side. The Tricolor have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Hallgrímsson’s men by claiming another victory.

