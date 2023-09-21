Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old star of the hit series “Euphoria,” tragically passed away on July 31, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock, Yahoo confirms. Now, nearly two months after his death, the Alameda County Medical Examiner & Coroner has revealed the actor's cause of death, confirming the suspicions that many had.

According to the medical examiner, Angus Cloud's death was an accidental overdose. The overdose resulted from the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepine, a powerful combination of drugs that proved fatal.

News of Angus Cloud's untimely passing first broke at the end of July, and his family released a heartfelt statement at the time. They revealed that the actor had recently lost his father and was struggling intensely with that loss.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family said. They also acknowledged Angus's openness about his battle with mental health issues, hoping that his passing would remind others that they are not alone and should not suffer in silence.

Angus Cloud's portrayal of Fezco, a drug dealer in HBO's “Euphoria,” garnered him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. His untimely death has left a void in the entertainment world, and fans continue to mourn the loss of a talented young actor.

The confirmation of the accidental overdose underscores the dangers of drug misuse and serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences it can have on individuals and their loved ones.