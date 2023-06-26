Costa Rica and Panama lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Costa Rica-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Costa Rica has been on a losing streak, with three defeats on the bounce since their clash with Martinique which resulted in a 1-2 win. Along with the nation's disappointing performance in the Qatar World Cup, Costa Rica will be proving its mettle as they head into this clash.

Panama has played six games this year, where they won once in the CONCACAF Nations League against today's hosts and a 3-2 victory against Nicaragua in a friendly. The Panamanians are also on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats from Mexico and Canada.

Here are the Costa Rica-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Costa Rica-Panama Odds

Costa Rica: +220

Panama: +125

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -180

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

TV: Fox Sports 1, UniMás, ViX, TUDN, Univision NOW, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Bet365, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Costa Rica Can Beat Panama

Costa Rica is ranked 39th in the recent FIFA rankings, going ahead o Nigeria, Ecuador, Cameroon, and Turkey. The Costa Ricans trail Egypt, Scotland, Russia, and Czechia in the ladder. Costa Rica is also considered the third-best team in the CONCACAF, just behind USA and Mexico.

Luis Suarez Guzman’s side will look to make a much better outing following their disappointing Nations League campaign. Costa Rica continues to struggle, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Ecuador in a friendly at Subaru Park on Wednesday. The only name on the scoresheet from Costa Rica was Joel Campbell (66′). Enner Valencia (20′), William Pacho (57′), and Pedro Vite (82′) scored for Ecuador.

Los Canaleros have lost their last three outings, including a 1-0 defeat to Panama in the Nations League group stage in March. Costa Rica will look to stop the rot as they eye a third Gold Cup title and their first since 1989. Fixtures featuring Costa Rica have usually been engaging affairs of late with plenty of scoring being a common characteristic. Over their past half dozen clashes alone, a grand total of 21 goals have gone in for both teams combined (at an average of 3.5 goals per game) with 6 of those accredited to Costa Rica. We will have to find out whether or not that trend will end up being continued on in this game.

The three-time winners of the Gold Cup are not among the main favorites this time, but they are still a good team. After all, they made it to Qatar for the World Cup last year, so they still have a lot of quality, even if their team is a bit on the older side – but that also means that they have a lot of experience. Costa Rica are unbeaten in 38 of their last 43 home matches in all competitions.

Captain Keylor Navas remains a formidable goalkeeper at 36 years old and will likely play his 111th game for the national team. Leon striker Joel Campbell has 25 goals in 122 appearances and will remain to be an offensive threat on the pitch. Celso Borges remains a strong presence in the midfield and has 27 goals for the nation. Youngsters such as Anthony Contreras, Diego Campos, Aarón Suárez, and Roan Wilson will be showing off their magic in the pitch.

Why Panama Can Beat Costa Rica

Panama ranks 58th in the new FIFA rankings, placing ahead of Slovenia, Ghana, Qatar, and Northern Ireland. However, they still trail Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Finland, and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the rankings. Los Canaleros is the fifth-best nation in the CONCACAF, trailing the hosts and Canada while going ahead of Jamaica, El Salvador, and Haiti.

The Canal Men were denied a third-place finish in the just-concluded Nations League campaign, as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Mexico last time out. That followed a 2-0 defeat to runners-up Canada on June 18, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

While Thomas Christiansen’s will look to arrest their slump, they have struggled on the road, where they have won only one of seven outings across competitions. The stats don't lie, and Panama has been scored against in six of their last six matches, letting opponents get nine goals in all. In defense, Panama can certainly do much better.

In the last twenty years, Panama improved a lot and they have been a regular member of the main draw at the Gold Cup ever since, even getting to the semi-finals a couple of times. They are a solid team who could surprise some of the better teams in this tournament, but they aren't supposed to go all the way. Still, the Red Tide is expected to have a solid tournament. After all, in their last 20 clashes with Costa Rica, Panama has won nine times and drew on six occasions.

There are plenty of goalscorers for the Panama team. Cecilio Waterman, Alberto Quintero, and Michael Murillo lead the squad in goals and have combined for 21 goals. Young talents such as Ismael Díaz, Freddy Góndola, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jovani Welch, Cristian Martínez, and Azarías Londoño will be trying to get more goals in their names and for their nation.

Final Costa Rica-Panama Prediction & Pick

Both squads are coming in on a bad bounce, but Costa Rica edges out Panama in this tight contest.

Final Costa Rica-Panama Prediction & Pick: Costa Rica (+220), Over 2.5 goals (+130)