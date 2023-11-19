The Cowboys should take care of business against the Panthers, but they must not overlook their seemingly overmatched opponent.

After having the pleasure of hosting a fractured New York Giants team in Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 11 tilt against the Carolina Panthers presents another opportunity for a blowout victory. That’s what Dak Prescott and company had in mind when they invaded Arizona in Week 3, however, and that game turned out much differently.

The Panthers are overmatched, but the Cowboys still have work to do to leave Carolina with a victory in hand. Can the offense continue its upward trajectory? Can Tony Pollard finally leave his mark on a game? Is CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s prime connection destined to last another week?

Here are some Cowboys predictions ahead of the Week 11 battle against the Panthers.

Defense outshines offense for Dallas

Carolina’s defense isn’t as bad as the team’s record might suggest. The one-win Panthers actually sport a defense currently allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game in football to this point in the season. They get hung out to dry by a bad offense quite a bit, but Frank Reich’s defense is capable of putting up a fight.

Dallas' offense is clicking at the moment, and it would be surprising to see them struggling to put up points. But if the Cowboys dominate, it will more likely be because the defense showed up. Bryce Young still has a long ways to go in the NFL. Similarly to the Giants game, the Cowboys’ defense should have the rookie quarterback feeling plenty of discomfort. DaRon Bland nabbed another interception because of the impact the defense made in Week 10. Some more of those plays should be on tap this week.

Terence Steele gets back on track

There was really nowhere to go but up for Terence Steele after the Eagles game after a rough performance. Week 10 definitely wasn’t worse, but it still wasn’t what Cowboys fans became accustomed to getting out of the right tackle prior to his injury.

Brian Burns is the Panthers’ most explosive rusher, but they don’t have a terribly strong pass rush otherwise. Mike McCarthy has been tweaking the offense all year. Maybe adding extra help in the backfield behind Steele helps him get back on track, maybe a soft matchup in general does the trick, but the Cowboys need more from their right tackle. Prescott’s pocket presence can only take the Cowboys so far.

Cowboys win a competitive game

It just doesn’t feel plausible that the Cowboys can skate through the softest stretch of their schedule without any resistance at all. The Panthers are dismal, but Reich is more than liable to cobble together a passable game plan. Maybe the Panthers make a couple big plays, maybe the Cowboys’ offense finally has an off day after stringing several outstanding performances together, maybe Young has his “Welcome to the NFL” moment just in time for America’s Team to come to town.

The Panthers have talented players on the roster capable of turning a game on its head. Just like they do from every other team in the league, the Cowboys are going to get the Panthers’ best shot. If a couple balls bounce the wrong way, this game could be more interesting than some might believe, though Dallas should ultimately come out with the victory to move to 7-3 on the season.