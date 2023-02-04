The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore.

It took less than a week for the Cowboys to give Brian Schottenheimer the position that Moore held for the last four seasons. Schottenheimer was a coaching analyst for Dallas during the 2022 NFL season.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.

“Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

The Cowboys are Schottenheimer’s fourth stop in the NFL as an offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer held the position with the New York Jets from 2006-2011 before becoming the Rams OC for the next three seasons. From 2018-2020, Schottenheimer was the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Dallas parted ways with Moore one week after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs. In a surprising move, Moore was let go and McCarthy decided to take over Dallas’ play-calling duties.

The Cowboys led the NFL in total offense in two of Moore’s four seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. Dallas finished four with 27.5 points per game in the 2022 season. Dak Prescott threw a league-high 15 interceptions.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Wild-Card Weekend, the Cowboys were held to 12 points in a divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the last two years.