The Dallas Cowboys have had a terrible day on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Between fourth-down woes, injuries and a Falcons offense that is running them up and down the field, it has been a humiliating day as the Cowboys stare down another loss.

Things went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with a shoulder injury, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“CeeDee Lamb has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable,” Watkins reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Dallas Cowboys NewsArticle continues below
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott knocked out vs. Falcons with hamstring injury
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott knocked out vs. Falcons with hamstring injury
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott connects with Rico Dowdle on ‘1 of wildest TDs you’ll see’
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott connects with Rico Dowdle on ‘1 of wildest TDs you’ll see’
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hits breaking point on sideline vs. Falcons
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hits breaking point on sideline vs. Falcons

Lamb's injury comes shortly after quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the day. He was replaced by Cooper Rush behind center.

This story will be updated.