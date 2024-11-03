The Dallas Cowboys have had a terrible day on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Between fourth-down woes, injuries and a Falcons offense that is running them up and down the field, it has been a humiliating day as the Cowboys stare down another loss.

Things went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with a shoulder injury, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“CeeDee Lamb has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable,” Watkins reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Lamb's injury comes shortly after quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the day. He was replaced by Cooper Rush behind center.

