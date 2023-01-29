San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is having his way against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

With Brock Purdy dealing with a right elbow injury, McCaffrey was called on to rise to the occasion for the 49ers in the first half against the Eagles. The one-time Pro Bowler shined for San Francisco over the opening 30 minutes of the contest, logging 73 yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey also put the 49ers on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. The versatile running back wound up waltzing into the end zone after multiple Eagles players failed to bring him down.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was left in shock after watching the Eagles log multiple missed tackles on the play. The Cowboys standout took to Twitter to react to the touchdown.

“Lol eagles don’t want to tackle lol wow,” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Lol eagles don’t want to tackle lol wow — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

The reigning NFC East champions responded quite well following McCaffrey’s rushing score, as they orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter to build a 21-7 lead.

In the big picture, the 49ers sure will need McCaffrey to continue to lead the way over the remainder of this NFC playoff showdown.