The NFC Playoff Picture went through major shakeups after the Cowboys beat the Eagles and the Buccaneers took down the Falcons

The NFC playoff picture went through major shakeups in Week 14. The week was full of upset games from the Chicago Bears upsetting the Detroit Lions to the New York Giants surprising the Green Bay Packers. Not all of these games affected the standings, but there are two new division leaders and a new No. 1 seed heading into Week 15.

Week 14 also saw the first team in the entire NFL clinch a playoff berth. The San Francisco 49ers are the first team to clinch a playoff berth, after the Packers lost. With only one loss to an NFC team, the 49ers look like the team to beat in this conference.

Just like the AFC, the wildcard spots are pretty much up for grabs. The No. 5 seed will most likely go to whichever of the top two NFC East teams doesn't win the division. The sixth and seventh seeds are the spots most open. The Vikings have a one-game lead over the rest of the wildcard contenders, but their quarterback situation could make it hard for Minnesota to hold onto their lead. Meanwhile, the Packers are barely clinging to the seventh seed. They looked like they would surely secure a Wild Card berth during their three-game winning streak, but their loss to the Giants puts their status in jeopardy.

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-3, 1st in NFC West)

Everything has gone to plan for the 49ers since their bye week. They've won five straight games, which includes defeating the Seattle Seahawks twice and the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have secured their playoff spot, and now control their own destiny thanks to the Cowboys taking care of the Eagles this weekend. If they win out, they'll have homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Their toughest games the rest of the season will be matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. Losing either could cost their No. 1 seed chances.

2. Dallas Cowboys (10-3, 1st in NFC East)

The Cowboys had one of the biggest jumps in the playoff picture in Week 14 after defeating the Eagles. The win vaulted the Dallas to the top of the NFC East, and from the No. 5 seed to the No. 2 seed. Come January, Dallas of course would prefer to host at least one playoff game. However, keeping the division lead won't be easy with games remaining against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

3. Detroit Lions (9-4, 1st in NFC North)

The Lions were one of the best teams early on this season when they started 8-2. However, they haven't looked like that same early season team, instead getting upset recently by the Packers and Chicago Bears. The Lions luckily have enough of a lead that they should still make the playoffs and most likely win the division, but they have to be careful not to falter down the stretch. With two matchups versus the Vikings, the NFC North is very much up for grabs still.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, 1st in NFC South)

Along with the Cowboys, the Buccaneers had a huge jump in the standings are beating the Atlanta Falcons. They lost their first game against the Falcons, but defeated them this time to put themselves back in the playoffs and knock Atlanta out. The NFC South is once again the worst division in football, so whoever wins most the rest of the year has the best shot.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, 2nd in NFC East)

Things have fallen out of hand for the Eagles, whose two straight losses have cost them the lead over both the division and conference. The good news for Philly is they have an easier path to winning the East than the Cowboys. With four winnable games, Philly can regain their lead by winning all four and counting on Dallas to lose one. Unfortunately, they no longer control their own path, so they have to rely on the Cowboys to lose one.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6, 2nd in NFC North)

The Vikings held on to their narrow one-game lead over the rest of the NFC's playoff contenders by beating the Las Vegas Raiders in an underwhelming 3-0 battle. Since the Kirk Cousins injury and Josh Dobbs falling off, the Vikings have lost their excitement. Still, they're currently in the playoffs and control their own destiny in the wildcard race.

7. Green Bay Packers (6-7, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers barely held on to the last playoff spot after getting upset by the Giants. Green Bay has the best chance at making it in if they can win out, but they can't afford any more upsets if they want to hold onto this spot. With games against the Buccaneers and Vikings coming up, the results could easily shakeup the playoff picture.

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7, 2nd in NFC West)

The Rams have looked like one of the better wildcard contenders as of late. They lost a close battle to the Ravens, but their next three games are winnable. The Rams have an advantage since they've beaten the Seahawks twice, but they have their toughest game ahead in their Week 18 finale against the 49ers.

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7, 3rd in NFC West)

The Seahawks have taken one of the larger falls as of late. Once seemingly a shoe-in to get the sixth or seventh seed, Seattle has lost four straight and dropped out of the top seven seeds entirely. By losing four of their six divisional games, they've put themselves in a tough position to make a playoff push. The Seahawks will likely need to win at least three games and get some help to make it back in.

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, 2nd in NFC South)

The Falcons lost their NFC South lead in just one week, after losing a close game to the Buccaneers. They initially held a 3-0 record against the South, but are now 3-1. The good news is Atlanta is still in play for a wildcard spot, but it's hard to count on them to win games. Their most important games the rest of the season are versus the Saints and Panthers.

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7, 3rd in NFC South)

The Saints are somehow still in the playoff race after managing to beat enough of their bad opponents to stay in the race. With losses to both the Falcons and Bucs already, New Orleans pretty much has to beat both in their rematches to have any shot at winning the South or keeping up in the wildcard race.