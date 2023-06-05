The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday after he was arrested in Florida. Callaway was arrested for driving with a suspended license, reports The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The 26-year-old wide receiver joined the Cowboys practice squad in November and signed a reserves contract in January, but will now no longer be with the Cowboys. He had a previous warrant out for his arrest for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, so this is just another chapter in the book of his legal trouble.

Callaway has had a tough career after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The most success he had in the NFL was with the Browns, and he has now spent the last few seasons drifting between teams. He has also been suspended multiple times during his NFL career, so he simply has not found a way to stay out of trouble.

Despite no longer being on the Cowboys, Callaway was already facing a long road towards making the Week 1 roster for Dallas. The Cowboys are stacked at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup leading the charge, and there are no shortage of playmakers across the offense.

Antonio Callaway will now put his personal life at the forefront, as he will have to deal with the pending consequences of his arrest. A once highly touted college recruit out of the University of Florida, Callaway now looks to be a long shot to be back on an NFL roster anytime soon.