The Dallas Cowboys have assigned numbers to some of their new acquisitions from this offseason, and most notably have assigned number 21 to cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to Todd Brock.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott wore the number for his seven seasons with the team, and he recently made it known that he would like to wear his college number, 15, with his new team. There is no way of telling how Ezekiel Elliott feels about having his number given out again right away, but his departure opened up the possibility of bringing number 21 back to the defensive side of the ball.

Stephon Gilmore comes over from the Indianapolis Colts, and he should be a key cornerback for the Cowboys. Number 21 is also the number that Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders wore with the Cowboys. Deion Sanders was part of dominant Cowboys teams in the 1990s, so Gilmore will have the opportunity to add to the legacy of that number.

Other number assignments were Brandin Cooks wearing number three, Ronald Jones wearing 32 and Chuma Edoga wearing 71, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Brandin Cooks was another significant addition for the Cowboys. He comes in and bolsters a wide receiver room that was arguably lacking outside of CeeDee Lamb last season. CeeDee Lamb is still a star receiver, but Dallas felt the loss of Amari Cooper from last offseason. Bringing in Cooks should help offset that a bit, even though Cooks is not the same caliber of receiver that Amari Cooper was in Dallas.

It will be a little bit of a different look with the Cowboys in 2023, but the hope is these players can come in to help the team remain contenders in the NFC.