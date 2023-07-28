Team chemistry plays an important part in making a competitive team. A lot of NFL franchises may be star-studded but they cannot work if egos and personalities clash quite a lot. Leadership plays an important part in crafting a cohesive speech. It is more than just giving a motivational speech before the game or giving advice despite not being the game. Quarterbacks often carry this responsibility and Dak Prescott seems to be a good embodiment of this. The Dallas Cowboys and Brandin Cooks expressed their sentiments about his great leadership.

Brandin Cooks has been with a lot of teams before partnering up with Dak Prescott. However, the Cowboys wide receiver dropped huge praise for his quarterback. He unveiled his opinions and observations on their leader, via Ed Werder of ESPN

“The way that Dak leads is so authentic, you’ll follow that man anywhere. That alone is the No. 1 key in my opinion that you have to have in a quarterback, and he has that and more,” he said.

This piece of praise is huge for the Cowboys quarterback. Cooks has been with a lot of good leaders throughout his nine-year-long career. He has been under the veteran presence of Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady was also one of the quarterbacks that he had to play for. These are great names to be compared with and it proves how much he has grown. His injuries surely were not a hindrance for him to impact winning for the Dallas team who has hopes of winning a Super Bowl.