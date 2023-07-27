In the world of NFL football, few quarterbacks can match the excitement and prowess of Dak Prescott. Since bursting onto the scene in his rookie season back in 2016, he has been a fantasy football sensation. Even a devastating ankle injury in 2020 couldn't dampen his spirits, as Prescott made a triumphant return to the field in 2021. He proved once again that he's among the best quarterbacks in the league. Now, as the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football managers eagerly ponder what lies ahead for this talented playmaker. Will Prescott continue to dominate and lead their teams to victory, or will unforeseen challenges lie in his path? In this article, we delve into Prescott's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season.

Prescott's Determined Comeback in 2022

Despite his 2022 season being somewhat compressed again due to injury, Prescott demonstrated his brilliance in the 12 games he played. He recorded an impressive 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. As such, he proved that his status as a reliable fantasy quarterback remains unwavering. As we turn to the 2023 season, many predict Prescott will once again ascend to the ranks of top-tier quarterbacks.

The Dual-Threat Dynamo

A key factor contributing to Prescott's fantasy success is his dynamic ability to run the ball. Throughout his career, he has amassed over 1,600 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, showcasing his proficiency both in the air and on the ground. In 2022 alone, Prescott averaged a commendable 15.2 rushing yards per game. This makes him an invaluable asset to any fantasy football team.

DAK PRESCOTT DIALS HIS OWN NUMBER FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🙌pic.twitter.com/bZGXH729Tm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2023

Team Outlook

Prescott is already a great QB, but we also have to look at the team around him. To that end, keep in mind that the 2023-24 NFL season holds great promise for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite facing immense pressure, the Cowboys boast a talented roster anchored by Prescott himself. Known for his impressive fantasy football performances, Prescott is expected to maintain his consistency throughout 2023. The team's receiving corps, featuring stars like CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and newly acquired Brandin Cooks adds to Prescott's potential to rack up significant points.

While Ezekiel Elliott's absence may impact touchdown opportunities, Tony Pollard is more than capable of picking up the slack. Also, the Cowboys' aerial threat remains robust, and they are anticipated to secure at least 10 victories in 2023. This performance could position them as formidable contenders in the playoffs, though they'll need to bring their A-game each week due to a relatively challenging strength of schedule.

A Wealth of Receiving Weapons

Prescott's fantasy outlook further benefits from the abundance of talent at his disposal. The Cowboys boast one of the league's best-receiving corps, with the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup poised to deliver impressive numbers. The offseason addition of Brandin Cooks only bolsters the team's receiving depth. Although the departure of Ezekiel Elliott may impact Prescott's touchdown potential, his passing opportunities remain abundant, giving him ample chances to shine in the upcoming season.

2023 Fantasy Outlook: Dak Prescott's Steady Star Power

Fantasy managers should take note that Dak Prescott remains an undisputed No. 1 fantasy quarterback and a worthy pick in mid-round selections for one-quarterback leagues. For Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, he becomes an even more compelling choice, worthy of consideration in the second round. Some managers may have expressed concerns following the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. This was compounded by Coach Mike McCarthy's initial statements about emphasizing the running game and relying on their defense.

However, McCarthy has clarified his stance. He assures fans that Prescott will continue to generate stellar stats. Despite changes in the receiving lineup, especially the loss of tight end Dalton Schultz, Prescott can still count on the support of the aforementioned Lamb, Gallup, and Cooks. Having Pollard should also result in increased red-zone opportunities for Prescott, elevating his scoring potential.

Drafting Prescott could prove to be a wise move, especially given his impressive track record. Take note that he has had five consecutive seasons averaging at least 20.3 fantasy points per game. These include three seasons surpassing 24.5 points per game. While he may not reach the elite stats of top-tier fantasy quarterbacks, Prescott's consistent performance makes him a valuable asset on the path to an impressive 2023 run.

Looking Ahead

Dak Prescott's journey in the world of fantasy football has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite facing a major setback in 2020, his comebacks in 2021 and 2022 showcased his unwavering determination and undeniable talent. These surely solidified his status among the league's finest quarterbacks. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, Prescott's promising team and impressive receiving corps provide a fertile ground for another stellar fantasy performance.

Fantasy managers can confidently select Prescott in the early rounds. They should be confident in his potential to lead their teams to victory and perhaps even bring home a championship. With Dak Prescott on the field, the future looks bright, and the realm of fantasy football eagerly awaits his electrifying plays and game-changing moments.