Star Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie deal. While there have been rumors about a potential holdout, Lamb seems intent to prove his value on the field.
Lamb is planning to skip voluntary workouts and could even miss mandatory sessions, via Michael Ghelken of the Dallas Morning News. Still, the WR plans to prove his worth on the gridiron for the Cowboys in 2024, via TMZ.
“Yea, I'll be in Dallas,” Lamb said emphatically.
“Winning, again,” the wide receiver said of the 2024 campaign. “Looking forward to being out there with my guys and making another run at this thing.”
Lamb is set to make almost $18 million on the final year of his deal. Whether it be by franchise tag or long-term extension, it doesn't seem likely that Dallas will let him out of town anytime soon. The fact he is planning to skip workouts shows that Lamb is at least expecting an extension offer.
But if that doesn't come before the season, the wide receiver is still expecting to be in Dallas. He wants the paycheck, but Lamb doesn't necessarily seem inclined to use a holdout to acquire one. There is plenty of time before Week 1 however.
CeeDee Lamb hoping to cash-in with Cowboys
Dallas took Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It didn't take long for him to make an impact, as he caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns. But every season since, Lamb has only gotten better and better.
It culminated with a 2023 season that saw the wide receiver set new career-highs across the board. Lamb's 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns earned him his third-straight Pro Bowl nomination, his first All-Pro nod and a third place finish for Offensive Player of the Year.
If the Cowboys are serious about competing for a Super Bowl, CeeDee Lamb will play a crucial role on offense. He has proven to be one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets and overall one of the best playmakers on the team. All of that will be taken into consideration when it's time to talk contract.
Perhaps Lamb's absence at voluntary workouts will put a pep in Dallas' step when it comes to offering an extension. It'll be a key talking point for the remainder of the offseason due to how crucial Lamb is.
But regardless if that extension comes, Lamb is committed to his Cowboys. He has grown up through the NFL in Dallas and he understands how badly everyone in the organization wants to win a championship. The wide receiver certainly won't leave money on the table. But he seems more inclined to play out his final season with the Cowboys and allowing his play to show why he deserves a mega deal.