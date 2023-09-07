Contract extensions are abound in the NFL at the moment, and several Dallas Cowboys have negotiations in their near future, including star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb's rookie contract expires after the 2024 season, and the Cowboys should be highly motivated to keep one of the top pass catchers in the NFL on their books. Lamb's contract situation is an inevitable hurdle for both the player and the front office, but Lamb said in a recent media engagement he is focused on other things at the moment.

“I’m out of it,” CeeDee Lamb said when asked how focused he is on impending contract negotiations, according to The Fort Worth Star Telegram‘s Clarence Hill. “I got Super Bowls to win and touchdowns to catch.”

Lamb may not be the only Cowboy vying for a big payday in the near future, but he may be the most important piece in the offense still in need of a new contract. Dak Prescott is already in Dallas for the long haul, and Tony Pollard seems unlikely to be offered a major deal in the NFL running back market's current climate. Offensive lineman Tyler Smith will require a significant payday when reaches the end of his rookie deal, but right now, Lamb is the Cowboys' largest fish to fry when it comes to upcoming contract extensions.

Lamb's market is likely to be set by the top of the wide receiver extensions across the league. Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are both set to sign new contracts after the 2024 season just like Lamb, so whatever those two players earn, Lamb's contract should check in just below them in terms of average annual value.