The Dallas Cowboys might've reloaded, thanks to George Pickens. After the Cowboys traded for Pickens in the offseason, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jones elaborated on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on how valuable a receiver like him is.

“He's an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way,” Jones said in the interview with “Schein on Sports,” hosted by Adam Schein. “I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way.”

The Cowboys reloaded in a big way thanks to that trade. It gives Dallas a legitimate option next to CeeDee Lamb. Furthermore, he's a young receiver with loads of potential.

In Brian Schottenheimer's offense, Pickens can be used more effectively and given more creative freedom. His speed, athleticism, and superior ball skills make him an instant threat on the perimeter.

Stephen Jones loves George Pickens with the Cowboys

The Dallas CEO understands quality players. The comparison between Bryant and Pickens is there, and then some. Both are physically and athletically gifted specimens at their positions.

One glaring similarity though is that both have a temper. That was one of the concerns when Dallas traded for the Pittsburgh wide receiver.

Regardless of that, Jones understands balancing the emotional side and playing with passion.

“He certainly sometimes plays with high emotion and … as we all know, when you're playing sports and you're competing and you're playing with a lot of emotion, sometimes you can make a wrong decision here and there,” Jones said. “We had that with Dez, but certainly he knows he wants to continue to get his hands around that, just like Dez worked at it all the time.

“And we feel like that it's certainly worth what comes with that in terms of what he's doing to continue to get better when he's out there competing week in and week out.”

Furthermore, questions about Pickens's character have been circling around since the trade. There have been reports of his teammates and coaches calling him our for his behavior.

Regardless of that, Jones sees that the receiver has more support than negativity heading his way.

“They want him on their team,” Jones said.

“And we felt the same way about Dez. And we just feel like he's going to bring something here to our organization that we need in terms of an edge and bringing that energy of competition to the field, day in, day out, week in, week out.”

Either way, the new era is underway in Dallas with Pickens being the ultimate weapon for the offense.