The Dallas Cowboys' trade to acquire star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers made waves throughout the NFL. It also generated excitement and intrigue from the Cowboys' community, especially former player Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys got Pickens and a 2027 sixth round pick in exchange for two draft picks, one 2026 third rounder and one 2027 fifth rounder. It marks a big direction the franchise, looking to elevate their ceiling into playoff contention and possibly Super Bowl contention.

Bryant reacted to the trade during his appearance on NFL Insiders as a special guest on Friday. He represented the Cowboys for eight seasons from 2010 to 2017, knowing how significant it is for Dallas to make the move for Pickens.

“I love it. It's unlikely to see the Cowboys go out and get a playmaker, like that says a lot about where they're trying to go this year. There's no more excuses. you know, fans, including myself. Hey, we gotta give Mr. Jones, Steven Jones, Will McLaughlin and the guys a break,” Bryant said.

“They're going out there doing what they supposed to do to make this team better, they went out and got a hell of a piece in George Pickens…You put him with CeeDee Lamb, man. That's trouble. That's trouble for defenses.”

Catching up with Dez Bryant and throwing up the X this Friday. A reminder on where the X started, his thoughts on Pickens and his pride coaching his 14 year old son who is playing both WR and CB right now @DezBryant #Cowboys #88 @wyche89 pic.twitter.com/iYxU7IvQLj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Cowboys after George Pickens trade

Time will tell if the Cowboys' trade for George Pickens works out. Nonetheless, they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about bringing him into the offense.

Pickens impressed throughout his first three years in the league with the Steelers. In 48 career appearances, he made 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past season, he made 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns.

Now with Dallas, he pairs himself with CeeDee Lamb as the top two receivers in the offense. Lamb caused trouble for opponents as the leading target for the Cowboys' quarterbacks. With Pickens entering the fold, he would draw attention away from Lamb, allowing the star receiver to flourish more often with ease.